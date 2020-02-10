La película de Corea del Sur obtuvo el mayor reconocimiento de la noche. Su director Bong Joon Ho también ganó en su categoría.
Parasite se convirtió en el primer trabajo de habla no inglesa en ganar el premio a la Mejor Película, y su director Bong Joon Ho también fue reconocido por su labor. El film además ganó en la categoría de Mejor película extranjera y mejor guión.
Como se esperaba, Joaquín Phoenix ganó como Mejor Actor por Joker y Renee Zellweger por su increíble actuación en Judy.
“1917”, “Contra lo imposible”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Guasón”, “Mujercitas”, “Historia de un matrimonio”, y “Érase una vez en Hollywood” eran las demás películas nominadas a llevarse el máximo galardón.
LA LISTA DE GANADORES A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2020
Mejor película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
GANADORA Parasite
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
GANADOR Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
Actriz protagónica
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
GANADORA Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Actor protagónico
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
GANADOR Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Actor de reparto
GANADOR Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Actriz de reparto
GANADORA Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Fotografía
GANADOR 1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Película extranjera
GANADOR Parasite (Corea del Sur)
Pain and Glory (España)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
Película de animación
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
GANADOR Toy Story 4
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
GANADOR Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documental
GANADOR American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the Absence
GANADOR Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Maquillaje y peinado
GANADOR Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Canción original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
GANADOR "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Diseño de producción
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
GANADOR Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Edición
GANADOR Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker)
El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parásito (Jinmo Yang)
Edición de sonido
Ad Astra
GANADOR Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Guión original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
GANADOR Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Guión adaptado
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
GANADOR Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
GANADOR 1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejores efectos especiales
GANADOR 1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor película corta de animación
Daughter
GANADOR Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor película corta de acción real
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
GANADOR The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
