Las nominaciones para los 92 ° Premios de la Academia fueron anunciados este lunes 13 de Enero. Los actores John Cho e Issa Rae leyeron los nominados de este año en vivo desde Los Ángeles. El drama cómico oscuro “Joker” lideró entre las películas nominadas con once.

“Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Marriage Story”, “Parasite”, “Marriage Story” y “1917” compiten por la mejor película este año. A pesar de los esfuerzos realizados en los últimos años para diversificar la membresía de la Academia, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la categoría de mejor directora. Solo dos artistas de color fueron nominados entre 20 nominados en funciones, Cynthia Erivo por “Harriet” y Antonio Banderas por “Dolor y Gloria”. La ceremonia de entrega de premios de este año se emitirá el 9 de Febrero en ABC. Como fue el caso el año pasado, no habrá anfitrión.



Nominados a los Premios Oscar:



Actor principal

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Johnathan Price



Actriz principal

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johanson

Saorise Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger



Mejor director

The Irishman – Martin Scorsesse

The Joker – Tod Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite -Bong Joon-ho



Mejor Película

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite



Actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johanson – JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Actor de reparto

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time in… Hollywood



Diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

JojoRabit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood



Mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrarri

Joker

1917

Once Upon a time… in Hollywood



Edición de sonido

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Música original

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Corto de acción

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window

Saria

A Sister



Documental

American Factory

The Cae

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



Película Extranjera

Corpus Christi – Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia del norte

Les Miserables – Francia

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – Corea del Sur



Edición

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite



Cinematografía

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood



Efectos visuales

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Maquillaje

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Malificent: Mistress of Evil

1917



Mejor película animada

Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: el mundo perdido

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4



Película animada corta



Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister



Guión adaptado

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes



Guión original

Knives out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

