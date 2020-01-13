Las nominaciones para los 92 ° Premios de la Academia fueron anunciados este lunes 13 de Enero. Los actores John Cho e Issa Rae leyeron los nominados de este año en vivo desde Los Ángeles. El drama cómico oscuro “Joker” lideró entre las películas nominadas con once.
“Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Marriage Story”, “Parasite”, “Marriage Story” y “1917” compiten por la mejor película este año. A pesar de los esfuerzos realizados en los últimos años para diversificar la membresía de la Academia, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la categoría de mejor directora. Solo dos artistas de color fueron nominados entre 20 nominados en funciones, Cynthia Erivo por “Harriet” y Antonio Banderas por “Dolor y Gloria”. La ceremonia de entrega de premios de este año se emitirá el 9 de Febrero en ABC. Como fue el caso el año pasado, no habrá anfitrión.
Nominados a los Premios Oscar:
Actor principal
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquin Phoenix
Johnathan Price
Actriz principal
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johanson
Saorise Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellweger
Mejor director
The Irishman – Martin Scorsesse
The Joker – Tod Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite -Bong Joon-ho
Mejor Película
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johanson – JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Actor de reparto
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
JojoRabit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrarri
Joker
1917
Once Upon a time… in Hollywood
Edición de sonido
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Música original
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Corto de acción
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors Window
Saria
A Sister
Documental
American Factory
The Cae
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Película Extranjera
Corpus Christi – Polonia
Honeyland – Macedonia del norte
Les Miserables – Francia
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – Corea del Sur
Edición
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a time in… Hollywood
Efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Maquillaje
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Malificent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor película animada
Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: el mundo perdido
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Película animada corta
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Guión adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Guión original
Knives out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
