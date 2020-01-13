Límite Informativo

Nominados a los Oscar: Joker lidera con once nominaciones

Las nominaciones para los 92 ° Premios de la Academia fueron anunciados este lunes 13 de Enero. Los actores John Cho e Issa Rae leyeron los nominados de este año en vivo desde Los Ángeles. El drama cómico oscuro “Joker” lideró entre las películas nominadas con once.cnn-globo-2

“Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Marriage Story”, “Parasite”, “Marriage Story” y “1917” compiten por la mejor película este año. A pesar de los esfuerzos realizados en los últimos años para diversificar la membresía de la Academia, las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la categoría de mejor directora. Solo dos artistas de color fueron nominados entre 20 nominados en funciones, Cynthia Erivo por “Harriet” y Antonio Banderas por “Dolor y Gloria”. La ceremonia de entrega de premios de este año se emitirá el 9 de Febrero en ABC. Como fue el caso el año pasado, no habrá anfitrión.


Nominados a los Premios Oscar:


Actor principal

 

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Johnathan Price


Actriz principal

 

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johanson

Saorise Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger


Mejor director

 

The Irishman – Martin Scorsesse

The Joker – Tod Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite -Bong Joon-ho


Mejor Película

 

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite


Actriz de reparto

 

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewel

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johanson – JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Actor de reparto

 

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a time in… Hollywood


Diseño de vestuario

 

The Irishman

JojoRabit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood


Mezcla de sonido

 

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrarri

Joker

1917

Once Upon a time… in Hollywood


Edición de sonido

 

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Música original

 

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker


Corto de acción

 

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors Window

Saria

A Sister


Documental

 

American Factory

The Cae

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland


Película Extranjera

 

Corpus Christi – Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia del norte

Les Miserables – Francia

Pain and Glory – Spain

Parasite – Corea del Sur


Edición

 

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite


Cinematografía

 

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a time in… Hollywood

 
Efectos visuales

 

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 
Maquillaje

 

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Malificent: Mistress of  Evil

1917


Mejor película animada

 

Cómo entrenar a tu dragón: el mundo perdido

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4


Película animada corta


Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister


Guión adaptado

 

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes


Guión original

 

Knives out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

 

Por CNN Español    

 

Foto.- Joaquin Phoenix en "Joker"

 

Fuente.- https://cnnespanol.cnn.com

